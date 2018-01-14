Woman dies in east Dallas house fire

Firefighters at the scene of a house fire in east Dallas early Sunday. A woman in the house died.

An elderly woman died in a house fire in east Dallas early Sunday morning, officials said.

Firefighters were dispatched about 6 a.m. to the 10200 block of Newcombe Drive. Two women were inside the home when the fire began, Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans said.

When firefighters arrived, a neighbor had helped one of the women to safety. She was taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation.

The neighbor had tried to help the other woman to safety, but the flames had taken over the one-story home, Evans said.

Firefighters found the woman's body on the front porch of the home.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation Sunday.

