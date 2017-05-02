Woman, baby found dead in South Dallas apartment

DALLAS (WFAA) -- A mother and her baby were found dead in a unit at the Broadmoor Apartments in South Dallas on Wednesday morning. The medical examiner was called to the apartment around 3am after police said a friend found their bodies.

Dallas Police investigators spent nearly 3 hours at the scene and many details are still unknown, however, an officer on scene did say they are not looking for any suspects and the neighborhood has nothing to fear.

Several family members and friends were visibly upset in the parking lot while the investigation was taking place. One of them said the baby was just 2-years old.

