Snow, single-digit temperatures, highs in the 70s with sunshine, thunderstorms, and then ice?! That's a lot for a place to handle over the course of a few months. It's just another week in January for North Texas.

After Friday's flakes fell across North Texas, kids rejoiced, drivers ran into some serious slowdowns and many were left dreaming of warmer days. Those dreams will soon become reality. High temperatures Monday will climb into the middle 60s, only to be topped by the middle 70s Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday! Like all things weather in Texas....nothing lasts very long.

Friday and next weekend promise big changes to the forecast as we track our next storm system developing off the west coast. A deepening upper level low will move into the southwestern part of the country by the end of the workweek and eventually into Texas by Sunday. This means precipitation chances start to go way up. Around the same time, we're tracking the arrival of more Arctic air. Latest model data brings another Arctic front into North Texas Friday night and into Saturday. As you know, Arctic air and precipitation could spell a wintry mess for some parts of the south, and north Texas isn't in the clear just yet.

But wait!! Before you run out for the bread and milk, you must know there are a lot of uncertainties and the forecast is very sensitive on many variables including:

Arctic air timing

Cold front position/ How far south cold air intrudes

Exact track of the storm system

How much moisture overruns the cold air

Will we see a lot of cold rain or an icy mess?



That answer is yet to be seen, but nothing is off the table at this point. This is a forecast certainly worth monitoring in the coming days.



At this time, given the current data, it does appear the greatest likelihood of a wintry mess would occur to the north and west of the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Our current forecast calls for showers and storms in DFW Friday night and Saturday with a wintry mix possible Saturday night before a transition back to rain Sunday.



We're monitoring all new information very carefully and will continue to bring updates to the forecast. If future model runs show colder air going deeper into the south, then that means the chance for ice goes up in DFW. If the cold air doesn't look to be as aggressive, we'll likely just see a bunch of cold rain. Again, it's way too early to know for sure, so this a forecast you'll want to keep checking back on all week!

