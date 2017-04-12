Wife of church bus driver in fatal accident dies 2 weeks later

(Photo: Wesley, Nia)

NEW BRAUNFELS - The wife of the man who drove the church bus in the fatal accident that left 13 people dead last month has died exactly two weeks after her husband, according to their daughter Jenn Barrett.

Dianne Barrett passed away Tuesday morning.

She was married to Murray Barrett, the driver who was pronounced dead along with 12 others at the scene of the crash in Uvalde County on March 29.

The family is still waiting on autopsy results.

KENS 5’s James Keith had an exclusive interview with two of their four kids, Jenn and Matt, on April 5.

Jenn was quoted saying “There have been periods you cry so much you can't catch your breath, and periods you laugh so hard you can't catch your breath."

Now four people have lost both parents in just two weeks.

KENS 5 will have an exclusive interview with the family after autopsy results are released

