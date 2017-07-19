White van linked to burglaries in Southlake, Keller, Lewisville

Detectives are wanting to identify suspects wanted for home burglaries in Southlake and Keller that happened on July 15 and July 16. (Photo: WFAA)

Police are asking your help to identify suspects in connection with several burglaries across North Texas.



Detectives are investigating three incidents that happened on July 15 and July 16. Two happened in Southlake and another in Keller. In each of burglaries, police say the suspect broke a window to get inside the home, taking valuables.



Surveillance footage shows a white van, possibly a Honda Odyssey, driving through the neighborhood several times around the time of the burglary.



Detectives found similarities to another home burglary in Lewisville. Polices said the same white van was seen in the neighborhood at the time of the burglary. Another surveillance video shows a woman walking past a victim's house several times. Shortly after, two male suspects in white hats and tan shirts, similar to a painter’s uniform, entered the backyard, police said.

The homeowner arrived home as the van appeared at the location. Detectives say they believe the victim interrupted the burglary as several items were staged in the home but were not taken.

If you have any information about the Southlake and Keller home burglaries, or Lewisville one, you are asked to please contact Detective Thomas Roberson with the Southlake Police Department at 817-748-8235.

