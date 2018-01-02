When's it warming back up? 🌞

North Texas has been in a deep freeze for over 48 hours now!

We dipped to 32 degrees on the morning of New Year's Eve and temperatures haven't recovered since. The good news is we're over halfway through.

Tuesday will add another 24 hours to our frigid temperatures, but North Texas will finally thaw out by Wednesday mid-morning. When it's all said and done, Dallas-Fort Worth will endure almost 80 hours at or below freezing.

That may sound like something to write home about, but it's just a drop in the bucket compared to the all-time record of 295 hours in December 1983.

Temperatures are expected to rise above 32 degrees at about 11 a.m. Wednesday.

There is even more hope on the horizon. The 50s and 60s are back this weekend -- melting away our frigid start to 2018!

