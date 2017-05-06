What's up weekend: Cast a vote, down a funnel cake, rock a guitar

First, the best news this weekend: there’s not a drop of rain in sight (#thanksdelkus) So, grab some sunscreen and hydration and treat yourself to something fun and relaxing in the sun. We’ll share some fun ideas in a minute, but first be sure you cast a vote in today’s election.

There are lots of important races and issues to be decided today, so cast your vote before 7 p.m. and return to WFAA.com, WFAA on social media or the WFAA app for results later tonight.

Voter information by County:

Click here for a full list of races WFAA will be tracking on Saturday.

Once you’ve fulfilled your civic duty, how about rewarding yourself (and your kiddos) with a tasty turkey leg at Mayfest in Fort Worth. Do you remember the last time it didn’t rain during the festival? We can’t either.

This year Mayfest is celebrating its 45th anniversary with all kinds of awesome food and fun on the Trinity River in Fort Worth. From a petting zoo to paddle boats, it’s the perfect weekend to get out of the house!

Click here to plan your day at Mayfest!



Music lovers, we’ve found ‘guitar heaven’ for you this weekend at Dallas Market Hall. The Dallas International Guitar Festival invites you to check out all kinds of classic and new instruments. There’s tons of musical performances and plenty of sweet guitars available if you’re looking to add to your collection.



Check it out Sunday afternoon too when Ted Nugent will perform.

Looking for something else to do? Check out these events:

Cottonwood Arts Festival in Richardson

21st annual Denton Mud Bug Boil



