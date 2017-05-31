Wednesday is the deadline to file property tax protest

Property values are skyrocketing in Plano, and with them property taxes (Photo: WFAA)

Homeowners, take note. Wednesday is the deadline for filing a property tax protest.

“People are in certain areas being taxed out of their homes.” Those are some strong words from Tarrant County Tax Assessor-Collector Ron Wright. He is so tired of hearing other county leaders and city leaders saying they are leaving the tax rate the same. He thinks it confuses a lot of homeowners when their property taxes end up going way up anyway.

He believes that even a lot of those elected leaders don't really know how property taxes work. "The majority of people who run for local office are good decent people who want to do good things for their community, but they are not properly trained on tax law when they take office."

It’s very basic, says Wright. Two things determine your property taxes: The value of the property and the tax rate. Even when the tax rate stays the same, if your annual value goes up -- and it usually has in our hot property market -- your taxes go up too.

In just the last year, the majority of properties in North Texas, almost 1.5 million of them, increased in appraised value. Overall, taxable valuation in the four largest appraisal districts (Dallas, Tarrant, Collin, and Denton) went up by more than $84 billion. Again, if even if you leave rates the same, that’s a lot more potential tax money being raised.

Yet, Wright said he has noticed that while hundreds of thousands of people protest their valuations, almost no one protests when the tax rate is being determined. “I was on the Arlington City Council for 8 years, and we rarely had more than 10 or 20 people at a budget hearing. And at the county last year, when they met and talked about the budget and the tax rate, there were two people who showed up to speak.

Here are some helpful links if you're interested in filing a property tax protest:

Watch video how to protest appraisal in Tarrant County

Realtor Chandler Crouch helping homeowners protest valuations



Video of protest process in Dallas Central Appraisal District

Click here to protest in Tarrant County

Click here to protest in Denton County

Click here to protest in Dallas County

To protest in Collin County, you can create an ID and protest an appraisal online or fill out a mail-in protest form.

