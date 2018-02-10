Weatherford teen fatally struck on bicycle on I-20

A Weatherford teenager was fatally struck while riding his bicycle across Interstate 20 on Friday night, police said.

The incident happened about 8 p.m. near mile-marker 408, according to a police news release.

Witnesses told police that the teen, a 15-year-old, was trying to ride his bicycle across the easbound lanes of the highway when he collided with a pickup truck. The teen was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The pickup truck driver was not cited in the accident.

Police have not released the teen's name.

© 2018 WFAA-TV