Waxahachie man reported missing

According to police, Leverne Berry, 79, has been missing since Aug. 7 (Photo: Waxahachie Police, WFAA)

WAXAHACHIE, TEXAS - Police are searching for a man who was reported missing.



According to police, Leverne Berry, 79, has been missing since Aug. 7 at about 5 a.m. Police say Berry walked away from a residence in the 400 block of Wyatt Street.



Berry has a full gray beard. He weighs about 160 pounds and stands about 5'10'' tall. He has been diagnosed with Dementia.



He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a long sleeve, maroon-beige colored shirt.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Casey Border with the Waxahachie Police Department at 469-309-4441.

© 2017 WFAA-TV