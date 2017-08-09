WFAA
Close
Weather Alert 12 weather alerts
Close

Waxahachie man reported missing

WFAA 3:48 PM. CDT August 09, 2017

WAXAHACHIE, TEXAS - Police are searching for a man who was reported missing. 

According to police, Leverne Berry, 79, has been missing since Aug. 7 at about 5 a.m. Police say Berry walked away from a residence in the 400 block of Wyatt Street.

Berry has a full gray beard. He weighs about 160 pounds and stands about 5'10'' tall. He has been diagnosed with Dementia.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a long sleeve, maroon-beige colored shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Casey Border with the Waxahachie Police Department at 469-309-4441.

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories