FORT WORTH, Texas -- A giant water main break shut down Beach Street Tuesday evening.



Beach Street, just north of Highway 121, will be closed after a 54-inch water line ruptured. Crews are working to clear the area. It will likely remain closed during Wednesday's morning commute.

The waters flooded nearby restaurants and businesses.

