UT stabbing victim Harrison Brown remembered on campus

AUSTIN - Students filled the mall and lawns in front of the UT Tower Wednesday night to remember Harrison Brown, the University of Texas at Austin student who was stabbed and killed during an attack on campus Monday.

Nearly 2,500 students were expected to gather at the Main Mall on UT campus for Brown's memorial, according to the Facebook event page.

Speakers included UT President Greg Fenves, friends of Brown's and student body president Alejandrina Guzman.

The UT Student Government is hosting the event, which is set to begin at 7 p.m. The hosts told KVUE's Jason Puckett that the event is meant to bring people together, remember Brown and continue to take steps toward reclaiming the area from a crime scene to a campus.

