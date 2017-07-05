Warrant: Drugs sold at home where Lancaster teen was kidnapped

(Photo: WFAA, WFAA)

LANCASTER, TEXAS - A search warrant confirms that drugs had been purchased at the home where 13-year-old Shavon Randle of Lancaster was kidnapped.

The documents also show a disabled teenager was in the house when she was taken, but because of her disability, she was not able to explain what she saw.



Court records show Shavon was kidnapped and held for ransom in a scheme involving drugs, robbery, and money. On June 28, Shavon disappeared from her aunt and uncle's house in the 1300 block of Southridge Drive. A call from the kidnappers soon followed. The male caller threatened her life.



Six people have been arrested in connection with the case, none of them have been charged with murder.



Shavon's body was discovered inside an abandoned East Oak Cliff home.

