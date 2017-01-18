Walker, longest tenured Little Elm officer, remembered by former colleagues

Mourners hug at a growing memorial for Little Elm Police Detective Jerry Walker.

It is far too soon for a loss this great to fully take hold.

In Little Elm on Wednesday, police officers leaned on each other and fellow colleagues from around North Texas after detective Jerry Walker was shot and killed on a call in a neighborhood.

Waker is the first officer ever to die in the line of duty in the Denton County town of 32,000. At 18 years service, he was also the most tenured of the 51 officers in the department.

Damon Cole is an officer in Fort Worth but started his career alongside Walker with the Little Elm Police Department.

"It’s so hard to wrap my mind around that he’s gone," Cole said. "I have my moments in the day when I’m fine – then it hits me like a ton of bricks – he’s really gone.”

On Wednesday, Little Elm police Chief Rodney Harrison provided new details on the shooting including that the suspect fired from a location inside the home that was not visible to officers on scene.

Cole says that account gels with what he knows about Walker, who he described as in top physical shape and always tactically sound.

"I believe Jerry didn't even see it coming," Cole said.

Little Elm mayor David Hillock confirmed to News 8 that Walker leaves behind four children, ranging in ages 22 years to an infant daughter just a few months old.

