Vigil planned for Dallas girl killed in house explosion

A candlelight vigil was scheduled for Sunday night for the 12-year-old girl who was killed in a house explosion in northwest Dallas on Friday.

Linda Rogers was a member of the Falcons Cheer Elite team that was performing at a national tournament at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center this weekend.

The vigil will be held outside the convention center at 7 p.m. Sunday.

A GoFundMe page for Rogers' family described the girl as "a bundle of joy."

"She never met a stranger," the page said. "She was outspoken and loved cheerleading."

Four others were injured in the explosion that was reported at about 6:30 a.m. Friday in the 3500 block of Espanola Drive, off Marsh Lane just north of Dallas Love Field Airport.

Officials believe natural gas caused the explosion, and Atmos Energy crews are currently replacing 2 1/2 miles of gas lines in the neighborhood.

Neighbors were evacuated from their homes until Saturday afternoon. Gas was being restored to the homes starting Sunday, but the process could last 7-10 days.

