Video: Thief hides guitar in his pants

Fort Worth police release surveillance video of man hiding a guitar in pants and walking away.

WFAA 3:48 PM. CST January 23, 2017

FORT WORTH, Texas -- Police need your help identifying a man who walked away with a guitar.

Surveillance video shows him walking up to a guitar on a shelf near a wall of the Guitar Center at 8957 Tehama Ridge Parkway. Fort Worth PD released the footage of the Jan. 18 incident.

Police said he stuffed a brown Sunburst Fender guitar into his pants and walked out.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fort Worth Police at 817-392-4616.

