Video: Thief hides guitar in his pants

FORT WORTH, Texas -- Police need your help identifying a man who walked away with a guitar.
Surveillance video shows him walking up to a guitar on a shelf near a wall of the Guitar Center at 8957 Tehama Ridge Parkway. Fort Worth PD released the footage of the Jan. 18 incident.
Police said he stuffed a brown Sunburst Fender guitar into his pants and walked out.
Anyone with information is asked to call Fort Worth Police at 817-392-4616.
