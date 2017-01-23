Video: Thief hides guitar in his pants

Screenshot (Photo: Fort Worth Police)

FORT WORTH, Texas -- Police need your help identifying a man who walked away with a guitar.

Surveillance video shows him walking up to a guitar on a shelf near a wall of the Guitar Center at 8957 Tehama Ridge Parkway. Fort Worth PD released the footage of the Jan. 18 incident.

Police said he stuffed a brown Sunburst Fender guitar into his pants and walked out.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fort Worth Police at 817-392-4616.

