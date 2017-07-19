Video shows mice in Dallas Chipotle

Viewed more than 100,000 times on Facebook, it was removed late Wednesday afternoon. (Photo: WFAA)

DALLAS - It’s video that grabbed people’s attention.



In it, one surprised diner filmed three mice inside the Chipotle in Dallas’ West End during his lunch on Tuesday. Viewed more than 100,000 times on Facebook, it was removed late Wednesday afternoon.



According to Chipotle spokeswoman Quinn Kelsey, the mice got into the restaurant from the outside due to a small structural gap in the building.



“We immediately removed the mice, and we are having the gap repaired. Additionally, we reached out to the customer to apologize and to make things right. This is an extremely isolated and rare incident and certainly not anything we’d ever want our customers to encounter,” Kelsey said in a statement.



The customer who filmed the video did not want to go on camera. However, he did confirm that Chipotle corporate has reached out and has been very helpful since the incident.



Hundreds of restaurant inspections are conducted each month at the more than 6,000 restaurants in Dallas with each eatery receiving a score out of 100.



According to the city’s food inspection database, the Dallas Chipotle in question scored in the 90’s for its last three inspections – A score considered “very good.”



Meanwhile, a chipotle restaurant in Virginia, closed Monday after a small number of customers reported illnesses at the restaurant. It has since reopened.



Chipotle has been trying to win back customers after a series of food illness outbreaks sickened hundreds of people in several states in 2015.



Chipotle has since updated its food safety practices and revamped its image including slick ads like one including the legendary beat-maker RZA.



Dallas restaurants can be docked for violations spanning from the easily fixed to serious health hazards. Until just a few months ago, this information wasn’t available online, but now, it’s just a click away.



To report a possible foodborne illness or unsanitary condition at a restaurant or other food-related establishment in Dallas, you can contact the city’s consumer health division at (214) 670-8083.

