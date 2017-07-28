Victim of drive-by was home from college

Patrick Powell (Photo: WFAA)

DALLAS - A couple of teens are in juvenile detention and facing murder charges. Police say they are linked to the shooting death of 18-year-old Jarvis Christian College student Patrick Powell.

Hearts are heavy at Alene Powell’s home.

“Patrick was a good child,” she said has she remembered her grandson. ”He was my first grandchild, and I spoiled him to death.”

Powell says she is still stunned. Patrick was gunned down while playing basketball with friends at Miller Family Park on Wednesday night.

"I ran out the house, got in my car, and was flying down to the park,” Powell remembered.

Patrick died late Thursday afternoon. He was supposed to return to college next week. The crime is a major blow to the Powell family. They say Patrick was related to L.D. Cox, an 18-year-old Carter High graduate who was killed during a drive-by shooting in Irving two months ago.

Powell said, “He is related to that young guy that got killed on his graduation night.“

For now, the Powell family says it is trying to focus on good memories of a young man who was working toward earning a business degree.

Alene Powell says she has a strong message for the teens who killed Patrick and any other young people causing chaos in the community.

"You all need to pray and seek God. Because right now, you all messed up your young life. You will never see how old you can get and live in this free world," Powell said.

Family members say Patrick Powell would be turning 19 on Tuesday, Aug. 1. A candlelight vigil is scheduled at Miller Family Park at 8 p.m. that evening. A prayer vigil will be held at Greater Community First Baptist Church the following Wednesday.

Powell’s Wake service will be Friday evening at the family’s church. The Funeral service will be held Saturday, Aug. 5.



Powell’s loved ones have set up a GoFundMe account to help with funeral arrangements.

