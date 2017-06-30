Veteran's home grows to fit his family in Keller

New bedrooms will give Matt Hauge young family room to grow while he works to adjust to life outside the military. (Photo: WFAA, WFAA)

KELLER, TEXAS - Building Homes for Heroes, a national veterans non-profit, is on a mission to help Matt Hauge, of Keller, who enlisted in the Army in 2011 right out of high school.



Through the humid June heat, an army of volunteers is nearing the end of a $100,000 remodel.

"We turned this three bedroom house, into a four bedroom with three full baths, with the addition of a secondary living space...a lot of work," said Christie Christian who Building Homes for Heroes.

"I wanted to go be a grunt, and I ended up right where I wanted to be a lot quicker than I thought I was gonna be there. And I was honestly in over my head and you learn quick," Hauge said.

In 2013 while serving in Afghanistan, Hauge's vehicle was struck by an RPG. He suffered a traumatic brain injury, hearing and vision loss, and he continues to live with PTSD.

Since leaving the military, he's lived with his parents, fiance and their three children inside this Keller home. Needless to say, this expansion was very welcome.

"I really couldn't be more grateful for what you guys are doing out here, it's really amazing," said Hauge as he walked the property checking on the progress.

New bedrooms will give his young family room to grow while he works to adjust to life outside the military.

"We've just kind of been struggling to get by, but this is going to be a great place to heal," Hauge said.

And when they move in next month, they'll continue the healing process in a home with a little more room to breath.

© 2017 WFAA-TV