Veteran, ex-Mavericks ManiAAC gets life for killings

DALLAS -- A Dallas-area military veteran will serve life imprisonment without parole for the 2013 shooting deaths of four women, including his girlfriend and estranged wife.
A judge sentenced 48-year-old Erbie Lee Bowser on Friday after a Dallas County jury deliberated for 10 hours over two days before becoming deadlocked on a death penalty.
He was convicted of capital murder on May 5 in the fatal shootings of girlfriend Toya Smith and her 17-year-old daughter, Tasmia Allen, in Dallas. Investigators say Bowser then drove to nearby DeSoto and fatally shot his wife, Zina Bowser, and her 28-year-old daughter Neima Williams. Four other children were wounded.
Bowser's attorneys had argued that he's mentally ill and suffered concussions playing football.
Bowser is a former member of the Dallas Mavericks ManiAAC male dance troupe.
