VERIFY: School lunch shaming; could districts provide free lunch for all kids?

There’s a little-known practice in Texas school cafeterias: lunch shaming. This means students who can’t pay, have their food taken away.

Since we told WFAA viewers about this, we’ve consistently been asked what it would take for districts to provide free lunch for all students, getting rid of the ‘shaming’ for children who can’t afford food. Our Verify team got to work to figure it out.

Dallas ISD offers free lunch for all its students. The district pointed us to the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010. Under this, districts can provide free lunch to every student if the district meets two major criteria: more than 40% of kids qualify for free or reduced lunch without application, and students also qualify for other assistance programs. Districts match that data with the government to confirm.

We looked at 18 districts in North Texas and 13 of them meet the first criteria; 40 percent of students qualify for free or reduced lunch. But, Texas Education Agency records don’t track if they meet the second qualification.

So, the answer is yes, so long as students fit both criteria, these 13 districts could provide free lunch for all students. But that doesn’t mean they will. There’s a lot of planning and research that goes into implementing these programs, and it can impact other areas like funding.



Sources:

Dallas ISD Food & Child Nutrition Services

Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010

Texas Education Agency



Help VERIFY:

Help our journalists VERIFY the news. Is there another story you’d like us to VERIFY? Do you know someone else we should interview for this story? Did we miss anything in our reporting? Email: verify@wfaa.com

© 2017 WFAA-TV