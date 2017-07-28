Verify: Is there affordable housing in the suburbs?

The money is flowing in lot of Dallas-Fort Worth suburbs. Housing prices on the rise. Big corporations are moving in and bringing jobs.

But what happens when you don't have much money? Is there affordable housing in the suburbs?

That’s what Verify viewer Nichy Brown wants to know.

“I want to know why the City of Frisco does not provide low-income housing?” she asked.

Thanks, Nichy.

I checked out a few resources to help answer your question.

We've got a look at low-income housing options in Frisco

New research about low-income housing around North Texas.

And I talked to Demetria McCain. She's the president of the Inclusive Communities Project.

“What is the problem with affordable housing in Frisco?” I asked McCain.

“The problem is, there's not enough of it,” she said.

According to a spokesperson from the City of Frisco, the city has 400 apartment units specifically for low to moderate income families. That's about .007% of all the 60,655 housing units in Frisco 5. That's all the city council has supported.

“Frisco's been booming. But Frisco has not been good at building affordable housing,” McCain said.

There are plenty of other apartments in Frisco. And many low-income families, who are mostly black, hold vouchers, where the government would pay for them to live in one of those units.

The Inclusive Communities Project contacted 35 apartment landlords in Frisco. Not one accepted vouchers. And, by law, they don't have to.

Big picture? Across North Texas, the study found in majority white, non-Hispanic zip codes only 4 percent of the complexes accept vouchers. In majority black zip codes, 46 percent take the vouchers.

“In your survey, the whiter the community?” I asked.

“The less likely you were going to hear a yes from anybody,” McCain said.

You've got to have housing for the secretary, the receptionist, the front door person.

That's where the rubber meets the road.

Cities and landlords are under no obligation to provide affordable housing. But without it, restaurants can't find good employees.

And when they do, there's so much competition for workers, the store across the street tries to steal them away.

Got something you want verified? Send me an email: david@verifytv.com

