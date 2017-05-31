Verify: Is it legal to carry a gun in a park?

A still image from video showing a man with his handgun drawn during a fight at a Mansfield park on Memorial Day. Police say the man had his concealed carry license, and they are looking for the suspect who provoked and physically assaulted him.

MANSFIELD, Texas -- Mansfield police are investigating an argument in a park, where a man pulled a gun on another man.



This made us wonder, is it legal to carry a gun in a park?



Our VERIFY team checked it out. They searched policies from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Parks and Wildlife, the Army Corps of Engineers and the National Parks Service.



They found: Yes, the law allows you to carry a gun in a public park, with a few exceptions.



"Texas law does not specifically address any prohibitions against a license holder from carrying a handgun in public park," the DPS website says.



It notes some parks are on federal property, which has different rules.



This includes ones managed by the Army Corps of Engineers, which doesn't allow any firearms, ammunition or fireworks on park property.



The Corp manages a few parks in North Texas, including Grapevine Lake, Lake Lewisville, Lake Lavon, Benbrook Lake and Lake Bardwell.



You also can't have a gun in a public park if a school-sponsored event is going on there, because Texas law makes it clear. Guns are not allowed on school premises, at school activities, or in school buses.



But what about state or national parks?



Valid license holders can carry in Texas State Parks as long as you don't show, display or fire your gun.



The same rules apply for National Parks.



Sources:



Texas Department of Public Safety

Texas Parks and Wildlife

The Army Corps of Engineers

The National Parks Service



