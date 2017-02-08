Verify: How Mexico, America work together

A man looks on from the Mexico side of the U.S. and Mexico border fence near Border Field State Park on February 4, 2017 in San Diego, California. (Photo: Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

On Verify Road Trip, we're asking: Can America get its jobs back?

For that, I'm taking a guest reporter to see how America fits into the world economy. Among other places, we'll visit the factory towns in Mexico, where so many American jobs have gone.



But to get warmed up, let's dive into how our two countries work together and Trump's idea for a 20 percent border tax. His administration floated that idea as a way to pay for the construction of a border wall between the United States and Mexico countries. How would that work?



Mexico is the United States' third largest trading partner, according to the Office of the United States Trade Representative. We send them $236 billion of our goods. Mexico sends us $295 billion of theirs.



Here's the math: A 20 percent tax on the products coming from Mexico could yield $59 billion in new taxes.



At $74 billion, cars are Mexico's number one export to the U.S., according to the Office of the Trade Representative. So a border tax would make those cars more expensive.



But to a large extent, cars aren't really made in Mexico or America. Cars are made in North America.



According to a widely cited article in Foreign Affairs Magazine, parts for a single car can cross national borders up to eight different times between Mexico, the U.S. and Canada.



That shows you how closely the U.S. and Mexican economies are linked. And how changes to that relationship could have wide-ranging implications.



