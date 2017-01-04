Verify fast facts: Trump and GM

The Ford Motor Company said its scrapping plans for a new $1.6 billion dollar factory in Mexico, instead create 700 jobs at an existing plant in Michigan.

That news came just hours after President-Elect Donald Trump blasted another automaker, General Motors. In a tweet he attacked GM for making cars in Mexico and shipping them to the US, tax free. In our global economy what qualifies as an American car?

It’s a hot question with President-Elect Donald Trump demanding US companies make American products in America. In this tweet today he wrote: General Motors is sending Mexican made model of Chevy Cruze to U.S. car dealers-tax free across border.

"Make in U.S.A. or pay big border tax!" GM responded quickly, correcting Trump. It wrote Cruze sedans "are built in GM's assembly plant in Lordstown, Ohio."

The Cruze hatchback, it said, is made in Mexico but "with only a small number sold in the U.S." So the car business is complicated. In reality, it's a global web of factories and third party parts suppliers, making it hard to figure what's made in America. Cars.com labels a car as "American Made" if 75% of its parts are made in the US and if the last step, assembly, happens at a US factory. Of hundreds of car models sold in this country, only 8 models made this year's American Made list.

The top five cars on the Cars.com list are all built by Japanese companies.

The second part of Trump’s tweet says GM should pay a border tax for bringing in cars from Mexico. To do that that Trump would have to negotiate a new trade deal with Mexico allowing the US government to levy a tariff on a car coming into this country from Mexico. Mexico has free trade agreements with 44 countries, allowing goods to cross over its borders, tax free. It's a cornerstone of the modern Mexican economy.

So, what is an American Car? With only 8 cars qualifying as ͞Made in America͟, it's a vanishing breed. Most modern cars are a product of the global economy and the trade deals that make that global economy possible.

