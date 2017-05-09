WFAA
Verify: Can police be arrested for not complying with 'sanctuary cities' bill?

The "sanctuary cities" bill has made headlines across the country with some media reporting that police officers could be put in jail if they fail to comply. But is that claim for real?

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 9:48 PM. CDT May 09, 2017

Our Verify fact checkers went through the actual bill, Senate Bill 4, and found that officers who fail to comply with an immigration detainer request can be charged with a Class A misdemeanor.

The penalty in Texas for a Class A misdemeanor does include jail time: No more than one year in county jail and a fine up to $4,000.

So, we can verify officers who don’t honor a request from Immigration and Customs Enforcement to hold someone could be arrested and face jail time.

VERIFY: Sources

Senate Bill 4

