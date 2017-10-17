VERIFY: Are Spectrum customers losing 23 channels?

(Photo: LL Cool J / Facebook)

When you've turned on the TV over the past few days have you seen a warning that Spectrum was dropping channels?

Millions of people are talking about it on Facebook.

The ad says Spectrum plans to drop 23 channels from its lineup over a stalemate with Viacom. Many of you asked us, "Are we really going to lose those channels?"

Our VERIFY team called the number on the ad and got a recorded message from Viacom.

Here's what it said:

"Spectrum is going to drop 23 Viacom channels. Viacom is not asking for more money from Spectrum. In fact, Viacom is giving Spectrum an opportunity to lower your cable bill and keep these channels on the air. Rather than work on their customer's behalf, Spectrum is choosing to drop these channels."



Then it connected us to Spectrum, where we got this message:

"We are aware that some customers have received messaging about Viacom Networks on their TV. Viacom is threatening to remove their channels unless Spectrum agrees to significantly overpay for them. We are negotiating with them in good faith and are optimistic that a fair deal can be reached."



Those channels include BET, Nickelodeon, MTV and Comedy Central. Stars from those channels, including LL Cool J, Queen Latifah and more, posted videos pleading with viewers to call Spectrum and request they make a deal.

A Spectrum representative said he couldn't comment on negotiations.

Meanwhile, Variety reports the two sides reached a temporary agreement.



We checked for the channels ourselves and, so far, they're still on TV. So, we can VERIFY, no, you're not losing those channels, yet. But if the two sides can't settle this, you might.



