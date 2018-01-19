Hit the road with WFAA

WFAA’s Verify team takes real people on the road to ask their own questions. They see everything our crew sees and then reach their own conclusions.

And here's what they’re working on now... the Trump Administration wants new authority to acquire land for a proposed expansion of border wall between Texas and Mexico. This plan could waive federal laws in order to more quickly build without the consultation of other federal agencies like the Environmental Protection Agency or National Park Service.

This change could affect South Texas, where the border runs, because it's home to a diverse mix of private property, public lands, and preserved natural areas.

On this Verify Road Trip, our guest will see things for themselves and then decide if the government needs additional authority to acquire land for a wall.

