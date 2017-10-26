BBQ vs. Chili: A Verify roadtrip for state food supremacy

Verify: Should the state food of Texas be chili or barbecue?

Texans love their barbecue. We don't want to hear about Kansas City or North Carolina, or any other place that boasts the best barbecue.

But the state food of the Lone Star State isn't barbecue. Instead, it's chili.

That got David Schechter and the Verify team wondering: Does Texas have the right state food? We're taking chef Chad Burnett on a road trip to the Terlingua Chili Cook-off on Nov. 4 to get his opinion.

But we want to hear from the viewers. We've created a Change.org petition for both foods (no bias here, we promise). Click one of the buttons below to sign a petition in favor of your choice for the state food of Texas: Is it chili? Or is it BBQ?

Follow along with this Verify road trip when they head south on Monday!

© 2017 WFAA-TV