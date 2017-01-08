Vandals damage Fort Worth church near TCU campus

St. Stephen Presbyterian Church - Fort Worth, TX (Photo: Facebook)

FORT WORTH -- Vandals caused “serious” damage to St. Stephen Presbyterian Church Sunday morning, forcing church officials to cancel morning services.

No injuries were reported in the break-in that occurred about 4:30 a.m. at the church, 2700 McPherson Ave., near the Texas Christian University campus.

Rev. Dr. Frederick “Fritz” Ritsch III called the vandalism as “quite serious” in a post on the church’s Facebook page.



"Dear all:

St. Stephen has been vandalized. It's quite serious. Church services are cancelled while FWPD investigates. Keep your eye on this page for updates. Tentatively a vigil is planned for later this evening."



A vigil has been planned Sunday afternoon to pray on the incident as the investigation is underway.

