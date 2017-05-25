Va. Gov. Terry McAuliffe pardons mom facing deportation

(Photo: Debra Alfarone)

RICHMOND (WUSA9) - Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe pardoned a mother of two who is facing federal deportation after a minor driving offense.

The mother, Liliana Cruz Mendez, was convicted of a driving infraction in 2013.

“I hope it will send a clear message that tearing this family apart will not make our Commonwealth or our country safer,” he wrote in a statement released Tuesday.

McAuliffe urged President Donald Trump and his administration to focus their immigration enforcement efforts on “legitimate threats to our public safety.”

Read the full statement from McAuliffe below.

Today I pardoned Lilian Cruz Mendez, a mother of two who lives in Falls Church, for minor driving offenses that may contribute to her deportation. While this pardon will not necessarily ensure that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agrees to return Ms. Mendez to her husband and two children, I hope it will send a clear message that tearing this family apart will not make our Commonwealth or our country safer. If President Trump and his administration are serious about making our nation safer, they will release Ms. Mendez, focus their immigration enforcement efforts on legitimate threats to our public safety and get behind the comprehensive immigration reform our nation needs.

While the pardon is a "significant victory," CASA said it does not mean she will be allowed to go free.

CASA Executive Director Gustavo Torres said it's a good step to free Mendez.

“With this pardon the governor has sent a clear message the Liliana is not a criminal, as ICE asserts, but rather a loving mother and wife who has been a valuable member of the Virginia community for more than a decade," he said. "If their reasoning was that she should be deported because she had a criminal offense, this pardon really weakens the foundation of ICE’s argument.”

This was the first time a governor has granted a pardon for a CASA client in an immigration case.

According to our news partners at The Washington Post, she was detained on May 18 during a routine check-in with ICE officials.

Mendez lives in Falls Church with her husband and two children, ages 4 and 10. According to CASA, she has no other criminal convictions. Her husband has work authorization in the U.S. and her in-laws are legal permanent residents.

She was previously granted two stays of deportation by the Obama administration.

