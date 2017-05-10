UT stabbing suspect's parents sent son to neurologist before attack

Parents of accused University of Texas stabber Kendrex White extend apologies and condolences to University of Texas victims.

AUSTIN - The parents of the accused University of Texas stabbing suspect, Kendrex White, are apologizing, offering condolences and trying to understand how their son went from being a student with academic accolades to a suspected killer.

About five weeks before that attack, Kendrex White was in a car crash near the UT campus, according to Kenneth and Shantina White. When police arrived on the scene, he was arrested for DWI.

His parents said he told police he was taking what he described as happy pills. However, his parents think that he may have also hit his head somehow in that crash, causing their son's entire behavior and demeanor to change -- soon before the stabbing.

In fact, he had to be involuntarily committed to a psychiatric hospital, where he stayed a little more than a week. Doctors had performed numerous tests on him, including a brain scan. However, medical officials could not settle on an exact diagnosis.

Kenneth and Shantina White said they are heartbroken by what happened. They also want to extend their condolences to the family of Harrison Brown, who died after the stabbing, and to the other victims.

"I'm still wrapping my mind around it. It's so surreal like it can't be happening, even though I know it is happening. My heart goes out to all families, all families, involved in this incident and we are so sorry. We didn't see this coming a mile away and we are so sorry," said Shantina White. "I don't know if we missed something, or.. I don't have an excuse. I don't want to make an excuse or make light of anything. but I just know that..."

In the weeks before the attack, the Whites said they would drive from their home in Killeen to UT, where they would routinely check in on their son. They said they had no inkling that he would become violent.

