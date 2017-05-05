UT a cappella group celebrate Harrison Brown's life at concert

Harrison Brown. (Photo: Graham ISD)

AUSTIN - Days after University of Texas at Austin student Harrison Brown was killed on campus, the school's a cappella group, "The Ransom Notes," held a concert as a celebration of his life Friday evening.

Brown, an aspiring musician who loved being a Longhorn, was a new member of the a cappella group. The 19-year-old was considering pursuing a liberal arts degree or a degree in economics, but his brother said he wanted to follow his passion for music.

Brown posted this video below to his Facebook page of himself singing "I'll Be" by Edwin McCain:

KVUE's Kris Betts captured the a cappella group during rehearsal prior to the show. Watch here:

© 2017 KVUE-TV