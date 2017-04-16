UPDATE: Dallas woman found safe after she was reported missing

Aszeta Wray Wallace, 67, was last seen in the 7300 block of Brierfield Drive around 5:30 a.m. She is 5’2” tall and weighs around 140 pounds

DALLAS — Police have found a Dallas woman who was reported missing.



As of 11 a.m. Sunday, Aszeta Wray Wallace, 67, was found safe, according to police. Earlier, she was last seen in the 7300 block of Brierfield Drive around 5:30 a.m.

[Editor's note: Here is what was previously published]

Police are asking for your help in finding a Dallas woman who was last seen early Sunday.

Aszeta Wray Wallace, 67, was last seen in the 7300 block of Brierfield Drive around 5:30 a.m. She is 5’2” tall and weighs around 140 pounds.

Wallace was wearing a pink jacket and blue jeans with purple shoes. She was also wearing a light brown straw hat.

Dallas police said Wallace suffers from Alzheimer’s and might be disoriented.

Please call 911 or police at 214-671-4268 if you see Wallace.

