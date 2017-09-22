Uncut with John McCaa: Shining Brightly in Crisis Mode

Sometimes it takes nature’s worst to bring out people’s best.

We saw that with Hurricane Harvey. Strangers brought their own boats, own cars to rescue hundreds trapped by the unprecedented deluge that drowned the Texas gulf coast.

Irma’s destruction in the Florida Keys moved people from other states to haul water and supplies to those who lost everything.

Then that spirit of chipping in crossed the border, Mexicans of every age, every income focused on one school brought down by an earthquake.

From the rubble, they pulled the bodies of 21 children but word spread that someone heard the faint cries of a young girl still trapped inside.

By the hour, hundreds came: construction workers, farmers, waiters with their own picks and shovels, their strong backs to unscramble the fractured concrete that had entombed some children and perhaps imprisoned one.

From time to time a hand went up, requesting silence they listened with one prayer: that any child wedged deep inside would hear them, call to them, realize these strangers would move heaven and earth to set them free.

Thursday, we learned all of them had gotten out safely.

That same spirit spread across the Caribbean islands decimated by Maria where people pounded by nature put their own needs aside to ease the suffering of others.

We like to believe when a crisis hits people care only about themselves, but sometimes it takes a crisis to find out who we really are and can be.

