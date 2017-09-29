Uncut with John McCaa: Plenty of blame to go around

America seems trapped in a narrative that is pushing us further apart. It’s not so much what we’re fighting about, but how…that’s the problem.

Political arguments have pushed our moral standards aside. We rail against opponents for their harsh words and inconsistencies but stay silent when our political friends do the very same thing.

And we’re all guilty.

Some are outraged when antagonists talk of grabbing crotches, but silent about presidential affairs with interns of others.

Some call kneeling during the national anthem an insult to the military but ignore that the loudest complainer belittled a former POW for having been captured.

Supporters of the kneelers admire player unity in protesting police brutality but never insisted those players be just as vocal about the accusations of rape, assault, even murder by their teammates.

Neither did the fans, now burning their costly jerseys and season tickets over the anthem controversy.

It’s moral leadership I’m talking about which should come from preachers, but even they shut down when their favorite politicians do less than heavenly things.

Young people can smell that hypocrisy a mile away, unless of course it’s exercised by another young person, destroying property to silence a controversial speaker on campus.

An old preacher summed it up well for me years ago saying: some people are having such a good time on their way to hell, they forget about where they’re going.

Reclaiming the moral high ground means we don’t just speak with one voice. We listen with both ears.

We call out not just our opponents but are allies…ourselves when we’re wrong.

© 2017 WFAA-TV