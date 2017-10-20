Uncut with John McCaa: Classic Error

Sometimes school districts can do really dumb things. Last week, Biloxi, Mississippi’s public schools removed “To Kill a Mockingbird,” from the eighth-grade curriculum.

The school board’s Vice President said, “There is some language in the book that makes people uncomfortable.” Some also complained about its use of the “n” word.



Other school districts have gotten into the book banning business before, even some in Texas. A few even contacted the publisher, asking for words to be deleted or changed.

That is part of the reason this country is in such trouble today on matters of race -- equality, any delicate issues, we tend to run from the truth because it makes us uncomfortable.

Real classics raise hard questions. If they make us uncomfortable, that should be a good thing.

In the 90s, one east Texas community banned it because it “conflicted with the values of the community.” Well I hope so.

The real question is… is it an accurate depiction of how we once lived… did the kids learn from it?

Banning classics for whatever reason makes no sense. An east coast school district tossed Shakespeare’s 12th Night because a shipwrecked girl washes ashore, disguises herself as a boy and still disguised, falls in love with Duke Orsino and heaven forbid there be any talk of homosexuality in class.

Most realize classics like To Kill a Mockingbird forced us to confront where we are as a nation and where we were, assess our own values.

Running from classic literature is worse than a mistake, it’s just plain dumb.

