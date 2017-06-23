Uncut with John McCaa: A Mad, Mad World

It’s been half a year since the election, and I still don’t think either political party has really figured out what happened.

For me, anger was the key thing that sent voters to the polls then.

Long before Donald Trump said he would run, I pointed to anger as a growing force in American politics. Working and middle-income people of every race are tired of seeing decisions being made about them, their country, their planet that leave them out.

They blame both parties who preach two different brands of a “something for nothing” Gospel.

Democrats rally people with talk of free college, expanded health care -- all by taxing the rich: something for nothing.

Republicans claim they can cut illegal immigration, improve roads, healthcare and defense -- all while cutting the budget deficit, returning more of your tax money, again “something for nothing.”

Left behind: The real job creators.

Not the companies and CEOs with their bonuses and fat profits, the workers at businesses big and small who, when they had a real job, purchased washers and dryers, cars, houses, which encouraged companies to go out and hire more potential job creators to make them.

But they’re gone now, left behind by both parties.

Last November, racing between the two or three jobs they have to have now to earn half what they did, they lashed out.



They helped propel Donald Trump into the White House, put wind in the sails of the Bernie Sanders campaign.

Anger may not be a good strategy, but the last election, it worked wonders.

People are tired of the same old, same old. And it’s not over yet.

© 2017 WFAA-TV