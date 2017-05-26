Uncut: Justice for a Judge

A former Collin County Judge was exonerated this week… 2011 convictions for bribery and money laundering thrown out by an appeals court.



Her family is celebrating, but you have to hope this case is not over. Somebody needs to be held accountable.





As WFAA's Kevin Reece explained Tuesday, prosecutors claimed Suzanne Wooten, took money from a Highland Park couple in exchange for favorable rulings in a child custody case in which they were involved and were at odds with the Judge. Wooten unseated the judge in 2008.

Prosecutors insisted Wooten was recruited to run against the judge, even though Wooten never knew the couple. She had planned to run anyway, recused herself from the case once she got on the bench. A jury convicted her: $10,000 fine, 10 years of probation, extensive community service.



It took a toll on her family. As a convicted felon, she had to resign and couldn't practice law. Her husband had to take on an out-of-town job to make ends meet.



Still, she insisted she did nothing wrong. Now an appeals court has agreed.



But someone was spinning this tale of corruption and injustice all these years... the question is who?



The Judge and her attorney probably have an idea, may take that person or persons to court. If it's true, that this was all made up just to get Judge Wooten off the bench, then someone has made a mockery of justice in Collin County...and that someone should not be allowed to rest easy until we all learn the truth.

© 2017 WFAA-TV