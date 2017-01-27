Uncut: Police and Fire Pension: Singing the blues

John McCaa

If you want to catch up on that Dallas Police and Fire Pension System controversy, Brett Shipp has an excellent story on our website right now explaining how Dallas got to the point.

Retired police and firefighters’ pension money is in jeopardy and Dallas taxpayers may have to dig into their pockets to solve the problem. Four years ago, the pension system claimed to be one of America’s finest. But last year one financial analyst called it “…the worst-funded pension in the entire state…”

There’s just not enough money in it to take care of our public safety retirees. Most people fault former pension system boss Richard Tettament. He’s out now but the mess he left behind is getting worse. Accounts have been frozen, investments have failed.

The fund is going broke. It’s not just Tettament. D Magazine pointed to “some junket-taking cops and firefighters” and “feckless City Council members” who sat on that pension board with him for years as sharing the blame.

Some make the argument that benefits promised by the system were simply too generous based on what the city contributed from the start, but someone at the fund or with the city should have intervened a long time ago in defense of police and fire retirees.

Mayor Rawlings and the current city council are right to raise cain about this. Now there are calls for a criminal probe. That’s good news, but not good enough, because someone needs to pay for what’s happened, and pay dearly.

Someone other than the men and women who spent years fighting crime and fires for their communities.

