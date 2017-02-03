Uncut: Enough with 'gumrunners,' 'snarktologists'

John McCaa

There's a difference between hearing and listening but most of us seem to have forgotten that and what a shame.

With all the political insults hurled, the accusations flying, you can't help but cover your ears as people try to out shout each other.

I have said before welcome to the age of the "gumrunner." Hear me now. Not gunrunner, GUMRUNNER.

We all know them. People so busy pointing fingers and firing off the social media put downs, they pay no attention to what others are really saying.

Call them "snarktologists," who mistake foul language and name calling for a measured disagreement over principle. It didn't just get here. It's been building, and building for years.

Certainly the anonymity of social media posting and tweeting hasn't helped, nor has the lowering of standards among some of us in the media, more concerned with getting things first than getting them right.

Some have been trying to get us to see the harm it's causing us. Last year, it took a crisis for us to come across perhaps the most significant single line from a speech that we all should have heeded but few of us remember.

With a nation reeling from the deaths of five officers, a former president not usually praised for his eloquence dropped a pearl of wisdom that should still inform how we treat others.

George W. Bush noted that, "Too often we judge other groups by their worst examples while judging ourselves by our best intentions."

Put another way, we expect people to measure us and the things in which we believe by the good we intend to do but we judge others by the worst examples of their causes.

Some will say how quickly we've forgotten, but you have to wonder if very many of us ever really listened.

Because if we did, we might understand there is a difference between hearing and listening.

