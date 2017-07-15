Jeffrey Wilks is charged with assault on a public service and drug charges. (Photo: WFAA)

DALLAS - An Uber driver is under arrest after dragging a police officer at Dallas Love Field.



The officer was off-duty and working for the airport directing traffic Friday night. The officer said he was talking to 52-year-old Jeffrey Wilks about a traffic violation. That's when the driver sped off, dragging the officer about ten-feet.



Wilks is charged with assault on a public service and drug charges.

The officer was treated for minor injuries.

