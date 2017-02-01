Long-time sinkhole in Granbury to be repaired

Rain caused the parking lot to give way into a sinkhole in Granbury, Texas. (Photo: WFAA)

GRANBURY, Texas -- A sinkhole that created a deep gash in the parking lot of a grocery store will soon get a needed fix.

"Ugly!" Granbury resident Pat Wickline, laughing as she says it.

That's one way to describe the hulking hole in the ground in the Brookshire's parking lot near downtown Granbury. It is a haphazard ledge on one corner of the parking lot, looking out over a massive expanse of dirt, pipes and mangled metal.

"As far as an eyesore goes, we’ve kind of all gotten used to it," says Wickline's husband, Rick.



It was Mother's Day, 2015, when rain caused the parking lot to give way into a sinkhole. It was a spectacle. Dozens showed up on the rainy holiday to watch the aftermath. Nearly 800,000 people watched a WFAA Facebook video of it alone.

"Of course, we want to get this handled as quickly as possible," says Bethany Kyle, spokeswoman for the City of Granbury.

Speed is not always the government's strong suit. Last year, the Texas Department of Transportation, which is in charge of the fix, told News 8 construction would start by November. That didn't happen.



The projected start month is March. They have awarded the project to Brett Construction, and it'll cost $2.9 million. The Federal Emergency Management Agency will reimburse. The new parking lot should be completed by fall, according to TxDOT spokesman Val Lopez.



Kyle says they appreciate TxDOT's work and know getting all the ducks in a row is complicated.

"It's not very pretty, and I think everyone's just looking forward to it being taken care of," she says.

Not everyone shares her patience. Residents haven't forgotten either. "The project has by no means been forgotten," Kyle says.

"Oh yeah, it's totally ridiculous," Pat Wickline says of the delay.

Wickline worries the longer it's there, the more dangerous it is. "Yeah, it's an accident waiting to happen actually," she says.

Despite concerns about the safety of this area, the city said they're actually unaware of any reports of injuries over the past couple of years.

Copyright 2016 WFAA