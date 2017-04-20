Two police officers shot in downtown Seattle; suspect on loose

Two police officers were shot near Madison Street and Western Avenue in downtown Seattle Thursday. (Photo: KING)

- Shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. after attempted robbery at 7-Eleven at 627 1st Avenue

- Two officers shot after fighting with suspects. One in critical condition

- One suspect detained. Second suspect with serious injuries

- Third suspect on the loose

Two police officers were shot Thursday afternoon while responding to a robbery in downtown Seattle. Two suspects have been detained while police search for a third suspect.

One officer is listed in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. The Seattle Police Foundation had said earlier that the officers were "alert and OK."





One suspect was detained with serious injuries, Seattle police tweeted.

Seattle Police officers are searching for a possible third suspect. He's described as a black male with dark complexion, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 250 pounds with a black jacket, glasses, and a Seahawks beanie.

It started as an attempted robbery of a 7-Eleven in the 600 block of First Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Seattle Police Deputy Chief Carmen Best said three suspects ran from the scene and were stopped a block away by the responding officers. One of the officers was fighting with a suspect on the ground when a female suspect hit the officer over the head with a bottle.





A third suspect fired at the officers and the officers fired back, Best said.

One male officer, 30, is in critical condition, according to Harborview Medical Center. A female officer, 42, is in satisfactory condition.

One officer was shot in the chest but their vest stopped the bullet, Best said. The other officer was shot in the face and subsequently the ribcage.

Officials were advising people that traffic in the downtown core would be affected for several hours for the investigation.





The public should avoid the area while police investigate.

This is a developing story with more details to come.

