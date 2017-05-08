WFAA
Close

Two people walk away from small plane crash outside Weatherford

Mark David Smith/Star-Telegram and WFAA.com Staff , WFAA 11:21 AM. CDT May 08, 2017

WEATHERFORD - Two people walked away from a small plane crash in Parker County, according to the county spokesman.

The plane reportedly crashed into a pasture around 9:40 a.m. less than 10 miles southwest of Weatherford, Parker County spokesman Joel Kertok told the Star-Telegram. No fire was reported, he said.

Both the pilot and the passenger were taken to a Weatherford hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Department of Public Safety.

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the crash.

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories