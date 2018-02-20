Two injured when mobile home park damaged by storm

JOHNSON COUNTY, Texas -- Some damage was reported in Godley, Texas Tuesday where a mobile home park was hit by high winds, injuring two people.

The fire department reported damage to several homes in the 300 block of FM 917, just off North Highway 171.

Two women inside one of the mobile homes were injured and taken to the hospital. Their home was leveled.

"This is what neighbors do. We're here for each other." Neighbors rushed to help a mother trapped under her collapsed house. The home in Godley, Texas is destroyed. #wfaaweather pic.twitter.com/uYzWA22RJi — Hannah VanHuss Davis (@hannahdinhd) February 20, 2018

Neighbors say they helped pull them to safety out of the debris. One of them is in a wheelchair.

Fire officials say all of the damaged homes have since been cleared. It's not clear how many were hit.

High winds overnight are being blamed for the damage. Officials are coming in to survey the area Tuesday afternoon.

