Two flee from scene of fatal Fort Worth traffic wreck

FORT WORTH -- A woman was killed early Sunday in a two-vehicle crash on a city street and two people involved in the wreck fled the scene, police said.

The victim was identified as Cecilia Palos De Valdez, 56, who was pronounced dead at a local hospital shortly after the accident, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website on Sunday.

Patrol officers responded to a major accident call at 12:06 a.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of Azle Avenue.

