Twin brothers shot; 1 killed in Burleson shooting

(Photo: WFAA, Custom)

BURLESON -- An 18-year-old man is in custody after 17-year-old twin brothers were shot Saturday evening.



17-year-old Cameron Lewis, of Burleson, was shot and later airlifted to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth, where he later died. His twin brother was shot in the foot and sent to John Peter Smith Hospital. Officials said the injuries were not life-threatening.



Officers were called to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of SW Thomas Street, at about 11:13 p.m. Cameron was sitting on the driver's side while his brother stood beside the car. Another car stopped near the 300 block of NW Tarrant Street and began firing shots at their parked car.

An 18-year-old, later identified as Tristan Torres of Burleson, is in custody in connection with the shooting. Police said they knew each other and met near Mound Elementary School to fight.

Torres turned himself into officials without incident.

18-year-old Tristan Torres of Burleson (Photo: Burleson Police, Custom)

© 2017 WFAA-TV