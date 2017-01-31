Trump's executive order makes lasting impact on immigrants

Omar Sharif (Photo: WFAA)

As the immediate protests die down and the fact and fiction of President Trump’s immigration order become more clear, immigrants say the damage has already been done. They say the rest of America has been given an opportunity, and the carte blanche, to fear them, again.

Omar Sharif is a young architectural engineer working for a Dallas company. He is an immigrant from the Middle East. And although his home country is not affected by the current travel ban, he says he and his family, and fellow immigrants from Muslim-majority countries, still feel its impact.

"The thing is that the executive order affects everyone. It's the message that you send to people,” he said with an American flag flying from his apartment balcony, a cowboy hat on his kitchen table, and a picture of the Statue of Liberty on his kitchen wall.

"What damage did we do to the image of the United States in the eyes of the immigrants who are coming here for a better life and want to be involved? How much fear did we spread in the people that are living in the United States, regular lives?” Sharif said.

Sharif came to the United States as a student four years ago, received his Master’s in Building Construction and Facility Management, and is working toward full American citizenship. But he admits the sudden executive order makes him feel uneasy in his adopted country for the first time.

"To me it does not sound like a security executive order. It sounds like a political executive order that really is just meant to feed into the xenophobia and the fear into the people. It's sending that message that it's ok to do that," Sharif said.

"They're terrified,” said immigration attorney Elizabeth Alvarez-Bingham. “Even if their country is not on the list, they don't know what to do. It could be on the list at any time. And the actions of last week show them there's virtually nothing standing between them and being detained the next time they go on vacation."

For Alvarez-Bingham, it’s a difficult change to watch. She’s an immigration attorney, but she’s also the former vice-chair of the Dallas County Republican Party.

“This isn’t the party I signed up for. I’m a free market capitalist. I'm a Republican because I really believe in small government. I don't want to be in charge of the government and choose who the government bullies. I believe in the government bullying no one," Alvarez-Bingham said.

Alvarez-Bingham is not Osama Sharif's attorney. But his own legal counsel has advised him not to leave the country just in case the rules change again. And he’s advised his own parents not to visit him again anytime soon for fear they would be turned away after a 15-hour flight.

"I want the U.S. to be the greatest country in the world. It is where I live. It's home. Why wouldn't I want it to be? I want it to be the safest country in the world,” Sharif said.

"The American dream of immigrants is happening still, every day. From the beginning of the United States...and still today."

And as he chases that dream he hopes the wind will change – again.

