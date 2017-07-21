Truck crashes into animal hospital in Euless

A flatbed truck crashed into the Harwood Road Animal Hospital Friday. (Photo: WFAA)

EULESS, TEXAS - A flatbed truck crashed into the Harwood Road Animal Hospital Friday.



The truck was parked on the side of a gas station when it rolled out of the parking lot and into the animal hospital.



A receptionist was inside the building at the time. She sustained non-life threatening injuries but is expected to be ok.



It appears the truck brakes weren't set properly and rolled over from the nearby gas station.



