Truck crashes into animal hospital in Euless

EULESS, TEXAS - A flatbed truck crashed into the Harwood Road Animal Hospital Friday.
The truck was parked on the side of a gas station when it rolled out of the parking lot and into the animal hospital.
A receptionist was inside the building at the time. She sustained non-life threatening injuries but is expected to be ok.
It appears the truck brakes weren't set properly and rolled over from the nearby gas station.
